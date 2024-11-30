Goatseus Maximus Self Reported Market Cap Hits $830.64 Million (GOAT)

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Goatseus Maximus token can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular exchanges. Goatseus Maximus has a total market capitalization of $830.64 million and $207.33 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,441.63 or 0.99837257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,320.93 or 0.99712300 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Goatseus Maximus Token Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,996,604 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,996,603.904471. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.86131075 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $261,349,178.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goatseus Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

