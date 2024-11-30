Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 527,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 162.9 days.

Gold Road Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF remained flat at $1.27 during midday trading on Friday. Gold Road Resources has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

