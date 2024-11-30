GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Short Interest Up 53.9% in November

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the October 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $17.38. 182,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $32.72.
About GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF
