GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 883,900 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the October 31st total of 400,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,576,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSDD traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,351,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,308. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $38.44.

Get GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.