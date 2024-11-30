H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HNNMY. Redburn Atlantic lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.45.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

