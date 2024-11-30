Hantz Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 88.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,617,000 after buying an additional 533,520 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,135,000 after buying an additional 97,340 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,815,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,596,000 after buying an additional 43,942 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 18.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,686,000 after buying an additional 396,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Melius Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $133.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $75.40 and a fifty-two week high of $141.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

