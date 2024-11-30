Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,558 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 65.1% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 207,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 81,892 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 20.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 264,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,526,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.29.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $220.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.25 and a 200-day moving average of $173.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.43 and a 52 week high of $223.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

