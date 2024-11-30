Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,258 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,318 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 32,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 534,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 53,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $59.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. This represents a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 86,351 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $4,964,318.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,001,901.86. The trade was a 19.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,479 shares of company stock valued at $19,490,991. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

