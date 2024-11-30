Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 3,835 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of EnerSys worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 188,053 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $14,012,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 17.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 133,211 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,765,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 646,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 92,398 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,674,467.24. This trade represents a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.04%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

