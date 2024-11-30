Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,364 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

KHC opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

