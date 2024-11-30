Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 225.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $193.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.58 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $1,160,509.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,238,941.74. This represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

