Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 129,500 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $11,060,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,972.80. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

