Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 424,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.04% of Bally’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Bally’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bally’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Bally’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $17.75 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a market cap of $721.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Bally’s Profile

(Free Report)

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.