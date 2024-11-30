HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HeartBeam Stock Up 23.4 %

Shares of BEATW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. 8,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. HeartBeam has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

HeartBeam Company Profile

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

