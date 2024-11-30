Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

Shares of HLTOY stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

