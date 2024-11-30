Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Short Interest Update

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,637,200 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the October 31st total of 2,245,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,796.5 days.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Trading Down 1.2 %
HHUSF traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.58. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.58. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$3.24.
About Hua Hong Semiconductor
