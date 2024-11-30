Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Hudson Global stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.58.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

