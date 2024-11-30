i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) President Frederick Stanford Sells 17,577 Shares

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) President Frederick Stanford sold 17,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $444,346.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,000. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
i3 Verticals Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ IIIV opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $831.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.
