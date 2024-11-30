Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Free Report) by 106.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Get FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

EIPI stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $20.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.