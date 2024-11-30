Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 499.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 300.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $101.33 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

