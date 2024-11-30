Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,198 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.36% of Inari Medical worth $32,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 164.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Inari Medical stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,265,500. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $3,069,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 501,233 shares in the company, valued at $25,643,080.28. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,990,990 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

