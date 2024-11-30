Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $106,000 in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.14% of PetMed Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter worth about $797,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nina Capital Holdings Inc. bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,078,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,520. This represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

Shares of PETS opened at $4.63 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 0.68.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. Analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PETS. StockNews.com raised shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

