Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 4,627 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

