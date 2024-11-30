Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Position Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,537 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $31,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,146,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,091 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $806,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $68.66. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $255.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 43.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is -14.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

