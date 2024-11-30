Ingram Micro Holding Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 3rd (NYSE:INGM)

Ingram Micro’s (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ingram Micro had issued 18,600,000 shares in its public offering on October 24th. The total size of the offering was $409,200,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INGM shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.79.

Shares of NYSE:INGM opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ingram Micro has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingram Micro will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

