InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 132.8% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Trading Down 24.1 %

OTCMKTS:INND traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 128,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,372. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

