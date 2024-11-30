Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 33.1% in November

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 72,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,564. The stock has a market cap of $135.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.06. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 29.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

