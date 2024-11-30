Insider Buying: Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $13,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $50,364. This represents a 38.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Jack Kendrick Heilbron acquired 30,168 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $14,480.64.

On Thursday, September 26th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 400 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $260.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 100 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $1,498.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 400 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $6,100.00.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

SQFT opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio Property Trust, Inc (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

