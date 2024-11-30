Insider Selling: Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Sells 3,278 Shares of Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Luftig sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $462,820.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,821.46. This represents a 35.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dorman Products stock opened at $139.98 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,571,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after buying an additional 87,780 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 523,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,262,000 after buying an additional 78,496 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 454,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after buying an additional 55,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,282,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

