Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells $1,054,700.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,054,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,925 shares in the company, valued at $41,125,389.75. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, David Fisher sold 13,314 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $1,354,566.36.

Enova International Price Performance

ENVA opened at $105.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENVA shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 27.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Enova International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

