Insider Selling: Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Director Sells $36,696.00 in Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) Director Charles A. Martinek sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $36,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $2,293.50. The trade was a 94.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NECB opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northeast Community Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,132,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40,775 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

