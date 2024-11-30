Insider Selling: Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Insider Sells A$19,550.00 in Stock

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) insider Giselle Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.96 ($1.27), for a total transaction of A$19,550.00 ($12,694.81).
Pacific Smiles Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.40.
Pacific Smiles Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Smiles Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Pacific Smiles Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.
About Pacific Smiles Group
Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental Centres and Nib Dental Care Centres names in Australia. It provides services and equipped facilities to dentists, including support staff, materials, marketing, and administrative services.
