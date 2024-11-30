Insider Selling: Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Director Sells $834,689.00 in Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) Director Peter Benz sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $834,689.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,071.38. The trade was a 21.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Red Violet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.47 million, a P/E ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 1.46. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Violet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Red Violet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Violet by 352.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Red Violet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Violet in the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

