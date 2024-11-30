Insider Selling: Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Insider Sells $302,716.19 in Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,948.27. This represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.36. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 43.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 906.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 53.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

