Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 68,361 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Intel by 262.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 787,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 570,249 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 375,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

