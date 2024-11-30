Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,368 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $202,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,696 shares of company stock worth $1,554,559 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE stock opened at $160.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.85. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

