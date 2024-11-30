International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 33,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

