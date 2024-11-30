Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Up 32.1% in November

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.31. 24,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $617.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Davies Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

