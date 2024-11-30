Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 491 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up about 1.0% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,218,000 after purchasing an additional 749,003 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after buying an additional 426,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,432,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,814,000 after acquiring an additional 374,522 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,404,000 after acquiring an additional 307,724 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,695.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 284,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,634 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

