Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,725,000 after acquiring an additional 215,782 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,554,000 after purchasing an additional 66,482 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $762,798,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $699,481,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,745,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $630,749,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

NYSE:SYK opened at $392.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.41. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $285.79 and a 52-week high of $398.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,781 shares of company stock valued at $24,612,275. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

