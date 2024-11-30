Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

