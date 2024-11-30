Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,275.36. This trade represents a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,361.75. This trade represents a 81.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,513 shares of company stock worth $56,795,253 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

