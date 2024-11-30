iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.40 and traded as high as $23.71. iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 32,226 shares.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

