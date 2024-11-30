iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ENZL traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

