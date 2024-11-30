iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,513 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.37 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

