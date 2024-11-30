iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $31,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $199.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $156.18 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.