iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $140.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.47 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

