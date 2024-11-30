Isthmus Partners LLC Has $906,000 Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of NMI by 135.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 57.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

