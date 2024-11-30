Isthmus Partners LLC Has $906,000 Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of NMI by 135.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 57.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NMI Price Performance
NMI stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $42.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on NMI
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NMI
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.