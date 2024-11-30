ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Declares Dividend of $0.40

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

ITEX Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ITEX opened at $5.49 on Friday. ITEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company’s marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

