ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Declares Dividend of $0.40

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
ITEX Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ITEX opened at $5.49 on Friday. ITEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.
About ITEX
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ITEX
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.