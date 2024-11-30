Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.69 and last traded at C$3.69. Approximately 13,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 66,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$299.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.79, for a total value of C$26,327.95. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,250 shares of company stock worth $61,846. 55.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

